Žiča Monastery

The blood-red Žiča (1208), established by Stefan Prvovenčani, belongs to the top echelon of Serbian monasteries – this is where all the kings from the medieval Nemanjić dynasty were crowned and where the independent Serbian Orthodox Church was proclaimed with St Sava as its first archbishop. Badly damaged several times throughout history (including a 1987 earthquake), it has few surviving frescoes.

Buses from Belgrade run to Kraljevo (1000RSD, three hours, half-hourly); the monastery is on the outskirts of town.