Smederevo's huge, 25-tower fort on the Danube was constructed between 1428 and 1430 by Despot Ðurađ Branković, the last of Serbia's medieval rulers. Once the temporary capital of Serbia, and one of the largest city-fortresses in Europe (covering 10 hectares), it was heavily damaged by WWII bombing. The artefacts from the site are exhibited at the nearby Smederevo Museum.

The fortress now hosts a theatre festival each July. Buses (530RSD, one hour, half-hourly) run from Belgrade to Smederevo.