One of the largest in the Arabian Peninsula, Riyadh’s camel market is a fascinating place to wander. Late afternoon is when the traders really find their voices. If you want to put in a bid, you’ll need SR5000 to SR10,000. The market is north of the Dammam road 30km from the city centre (take the Thumamah exit), but check with locals first as the development in this area means the location can be moved.