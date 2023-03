Not for the faint-hearted or sufferers of vertigo, here high-speed lifts fly you at 180km/h to the 99th-floor Sky Bridge, inside the Kingdom Centre. The views from the highest place in Riyadh are truly breathtaking. Avoid weekends and evenings after 6pm, when it can get very crowded. Tickets can be bought at the booth on the 2nd floor near the Carolina Herrera shop or at the machines nearby. Both only accept cash.