Get a tour of the world at this small and strange spectacle that holds miniature replicas of world landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower and the Taj Mahal. There are also Saudi landmarks, including the two Holy Mosques, Al Masjid al Haram in Mecca and the Prophet's Mosque in Medina. The park is easy to navigate and can be seen in under two hours.
World Sights Park
Riyadh
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
9.2 MILES
Surrounded by sand, this squat fortification was built around 1865 and is like a scene out of the movies: a big fortress representing an empire. It was…
8.09 MILES
This state-of-the-art museum is one of the finest in the Middle East. Encased within modernist architecture, its two floors contain eight well-designed…
5.23 MILES
Not for the faint-hearted or sufferers of vertigo, here high-speed lifts fly you at 180km/h to the 99th-floor Sky Bridge, inside the Kingdom Centre. The…
6.06 MILES
Accessible only for children and those accompanying them, this is the largest zoo in Saudi Arabia and began life in 1957 as a small-scale menagerie…
5.96 MILES
The Globe Experience is a spectacular viewing platform inside an enormous glass ball that's 24m in diameter, made of 655 glass panels and suspended just…
5.25 MILES
Riyadh’s landmark tower, rising 302m high, is a stunning piece of modern architecture – it’s particularly conspicuous at night, when the upper sweep is…
8.04 MILES
This museum is home to objects found during the Faw and Rabdha excavations (sites in the south and north of Saudi Arabia) by King Saud University in the…
13.64 MILES
After visiting the umpteenth mall and restaurant, head a little further out towards Wadi Namar for a pleasant change. The 2km-long dam is surrounded by…
Nearby Riyadh attractions
