After visiting the umpteenth mall and restaurant, head a little further out towards Wadi Namar for a pleasant change. The 2km-long dam is surrounded by green spaces, walkways, rocky hills and an artificial waterfall in the middle. You can ride bikes here, take long walks or simply relax by the lake and feed the ducks. At weekends it's as if the whole of Riyadh descends here to have barbecues and picnics or to just sit with a shisha pipe.