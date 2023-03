Riyadh’s landmark tower, rising 302m high, is a stunning piece of modern architecture – it’s particularly conspicuous at night, when the upper sweep is lit with constantly changing coloured lights. Its most distinctive feature is the steel-and-glass 300-tonne bridge connecting the two towers. High-speed lifts fly you (at 180km/h) to the 99th-floor Sky Bridge, from where the views are breathtaking.