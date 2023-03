Addiriyah Park is a favourite oasis in Riyadh, and its verdant terraced seating areas offer stunning views of Al Turaif, a historic district of Al Diraiyah, a Unesco World Heritage Site. A haven for birds and a popular spot for picnickers, the park gets especially busy in the evenings when the area’s tawny-hued adobe buildings are illuminated. Located on Wadi Hanifa, Addiriyah Park is part of the pedestrian-zone known as Al Bujairi.