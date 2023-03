Sitting at the mouth of what was once Riyadh's western fringe in the neighbourhood of Ad Dirah, this reconstructed old city gate, made of mud and wood, has a small tower beside it, which can be climbed for a great view down Al Thumairi St. The gate sits close to the Masmak Fortress, where King Abdul Aziz retook the capital in 1902 to establish the modern Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.