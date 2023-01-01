This museum is home to objects found during the Faw and Rabdha excavations (sites in the south and north of Saudi Arabia) by King Saud University in the 1970s. These include beautiful little Roman and Hellenic statues of Hercules and Apollo. There are also ancient inscriptions yet to be deciphered, porcelain, pottery, jewellery, coins, frescoes: items that suggest a highly cultured society once lived at the excavated sites.

Entrance to the museum is via the college's winding stairwell and then by following the signs to the lower ground.