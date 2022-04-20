Riyadh

Welcome to one of the wealthiest cities in the world, home to Saudi Arabia's best museum, a World Heritage Site that relates the Kingdom's genesis story, and some of the finest hotels and restaurants in the country.

Must-see attractions

  • Masmak fort in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

    Masmak Fortress

    Riyadh

    Surrounded by sand, this squat fortification was built around 1865 and is like a scene out of the movies: a big fortress representing an empire. It was…

  • Students in square at National Museum, Riyadh, Riyadh Province, Saudi Arabia

    National Museum

    Riyadh

    This state-of-the-art museum is one of the finest in the Middle East. Encased within modernist architecture, its two floors contain eight well-designed…

  • Sky Bridge

    Sky Bridge

    Riyadh

    Not for the faint-hearted or sufferers of vertigo, here high-speed lifts fly you at 180km/h to the 99th-floor Sky Bridge, inside the Kingdom Centre. The…

  • View from the Al-Faisaliah (Globe) tower, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

    Globe Experience

    Riyadh

    The Globe Experience is a spectacular viewing platform inside an enormous glass ball that's 24m in diameter, made of 655 glass panels and suspended just…

  • Kingdom Centre

    Kingdom Centre

    Riyadh

    Riyadh’s landmark tower, rising 302m high, is a stunning piece of modern architecture – it’s particularly conspicuous at night, when the upper sweep is…

  • Antiquities Museum

    Antiquities Museum

    Riyadh

    This museum is home to objects found during the Faw and Rabdha excavations (sites in the south and north of Saudi Arabia) by King Saud University in the…

  • King’s Forest

    King’s Forest

    Riyadh

    This verdant swath about an hour outside the city is a worthwhile day trip for hikers and birdwatchers. Camping is allowed, so overnighters have the…

  • Wadi Namar

    Wadi Namar

    Riyadh

    After visiting the umpteenth mall and restaurant, head a little further out towards Wadi Namar for a pleasant change. The 2km-long dam is surrounded by…

Budget Travel

Most-visited cities where a traditional taxi is cheaper than an Uber

Dec 2, 2019 • 2 min read

