This verdant swath about an hour outside the city is a worthwhile day trip for hikers and birdwatchers. Camping is allowed, so overnighters have the option to rent a Bedouin-style tent or pitch their own. Local vendors sell supplies suited for day trippers or campers, including food, firewood and bedrolls. The fenced area is for the exclusive use of the Saudi sovereign and is off limits. However, the ‘spill forest’ extends for miles beyond the royals-only perimeter and is accessible to all.