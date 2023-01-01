People’s Will D-2 Submarine Museum

The People’s Will (Narodovolets) D-2 Submarine was one of the first six diesel-fuelled submarines built in the Soviet Union and has been wonderfully preserved in this purpose-built museum. The sub itself saw action between 1931 and 1956, and sank five German ships during WWII. Today you can wander around its supremely well-preserved (yet totally antiquated) interior and look at its equipment and weaponry. There's also a small museum containing photos, models and paintings of other submarines, including the ill-fated Kursk.