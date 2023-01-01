Icebreaker Krasin

The Krasin, built in 1917, has a history almost as volatile as the 20th century itself. The Arctic icebreaker was decommissioned in 1971, and can now be visited on a guided tour that leaves every hour on the hour from 11am to 5pm. Call ahead to book a tour in English or French. Special tours of the engine room (over 14s only) are available at 1pm and 3pm on Saturday and Sunday.

The Krasin was captured by the British in 1918, returned to the Soviet Union two years later and took part in a large number of Arctic missions and rescues in her long career. The Krasin is also the last surviving ship of the infamous PQ-15 convoy that sent aid from Britain to the USSR during WWII.