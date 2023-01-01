Alexander Blok House-Museum

This museum occupies the flat where poet Alexander Blok spent the last eight years of his life (1912–20). The 4th-floor apartment has been preserved much as it was when Blok lived here with his wife Lyubov (daughter of chemist and inventor Mendeleev). When the poet fell ill in 1920, his family moved into the 2nd-floor apartment where he died a year later. An exhibition demonstrates the influence of Blok’s work, as well as some original copies of his poems; signage in Russian only.

The revolutionary Blok believed that individualism had caused a decline in society’s ethics, a situation that would only be rectified by the communist revolution he lived to see, though he died before he could become truly disillusioned with post-revolutionary Russia. The room where Blok died contains his death mask and a drawing of Blok on his deathbed, sketched on the last page of the poet’s pad. Chamber concerts and poetry readings occasionally take place here; ask downstairs for the schedule.