This fabulous and fully restored mansion on the Moyka River belonged to Grand Duke Alexey, the son of Alexander II. The wrought-iron-and-stone fence is one of its most stunning features, with the Grand Duke’s monogram adorning the gates. Tours of the house usually take place once or twice a week, but the dates vary and tickets often sell out in advance, so check the website. Another way to visit the interior is to attend a concert here.

The palace was built in 1895 by Maximilian Messmacher, and each facade represents a different architectural style. The interior is equally diverse, and since renovation has housed the House of Music (Dom Muzyki), where popular classical concerts (R200 to R1000) are regularly held in the building's English Hall. Guided tours are given in Russian and German only.