Focusing solely on Russian art, from ancient church icons to 20th-century paintings, the Russian Museum's collection is magnificent and can easily be viewed in half a day or less. The collection includes works by Karl Bryullov, Alexander Ivanov, Nicholas Ghe, Ilya Repin, Natalya Goncharova, Kazimir Malevich and Kuzma Petrov-Vodkin, among many others, and the masterpieces keep on coming as you tour the beautiful Carlo Rossi–designed Mikhailovsky Palace and its attached wings.

Entry is either from Arts Sq or via the connected Benois Wing on nab kanala Griboyedova. There's also an entrance from the lovely Mikhailovsky Garden behind the palace. Permanent and temporary exhibitions by the Russian Museum are also held at the Marble Palace, the Mikhailovsky Castle (also known as the Engineer's Castle) and the Stroganov Palace. Combined tickets, available at each palace, cover entrance either to your choice of two the same day (adult/student R600/270) or to all four within a three-day period (R850/400).