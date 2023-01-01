Russian Museum of Ethnography

St Petersburg

Russian Musseum.

This excellent museum displays the traditional crafts, customs and beliefs of more than 150 cultures that make up Russia’s fragile ethnic mosaic. It’s a marvellous collection with particularly strong sections on the Jews of Russia, Transcaucasia and Central Asia, including rugs and two full-size yurts (nomads’ portable tent-houses). Galleries are accessed either side of the magnificent 1000-sq-m Marble Hall, flanked by rows of pink Karelian-marble columns, in which events and concerts are held.

You need to buy an extra ticket to view the treasure room, which has some great weapons and rare devotional objects.

