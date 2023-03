In the 1820s and 1830s, Carlo Rossi designed Ploshchad Iskusstv (Arts Square), named after the cluster of museums and concert halls that surrounds it, and the lovely Mikhailovskaya ul, which joins the square to Nevsky pr. There is invariably a pigeon perched atop the statue of Pushkin, erected in 1957, which stands in the middle of the tree-lined square.