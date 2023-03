This is the former home of Isaak Brodsky, Repin’s favourite student and one of the favoured artists of the revolution (not to be confused with Joseph Brodsky, one of the least-favourite poets of the same regime). Besides being a painter himself, Brodsky was also an avid collector, and his house-museum contains his collection of thousands of works, including lesser-known paintings by top 19th-century artists such as Repin, Levitan and Kramskoy.