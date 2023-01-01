Temple of the Assumption

This stunning 1895 neo-Byzantine church was built by architect Vasily Kosyakov on the site of a former monastery. It was closed during the Soviet period, and in 1957 the building became the city’s first – and very popular – year-round skating rink. The 7.7m, 861kg metal cross on the roof was only replaced in 1998. Following a wonderful renovation, the church is looking superb again; do go inside to see the murals and icons covering the interior.

The church runs a small, pleasant cafe (open 11am to 9pm) next door.