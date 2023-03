This Whiskey-class Soviet submarine was built in 1954, and – incredibly, once you've looked around inside – served in the Soviet navy until 1990. It has been renovated, repainted and can be visited if a big cruise ship is not docked on the next door Lieutenant Schmidt Passenger Terminal.

Inside, you can see the cramped living quarters and the engine room, look through the still-working periscope and see where the torpedoes were loaded and fired.