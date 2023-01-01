Geological Museum

Located in the upper floors of the All-Russian Geological Science and Research Institute, this huge and lovingly maintained museum contains thousands of fossils, rocks and gems. Highlights include a huge map of the Soviet Union made entirely of precious gems, which won the Paris World Exposition Grand Prix in 1937, and the giant skeleton of a mandschurosaurus.

On entering the building, call 7446 on the house phone and say you’d like to visit the museum (ya hachoo pasyeteet moozáy) and someone will escort you.