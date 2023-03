A must-see if you love retro trams and trolleybuses. A handsome brick shed houses around 20 of these vehicles, both originals and replicas, that used to be more common on St Petersburg's streets. There's also a small art gallery and exhibitions of models, uniforms etc.

On Saturday and Sundays the museum also runs retro tram tours across the city to pl Turgeneva and back via the Petrograd Side; you can hop on or off the tram at any of the stops along the route.