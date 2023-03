For decades the Kuryokhin Centre, a hub for the contemporary arts, was based in a clapped-out but atmospheric old cinema here. At the time of research a new, excitingly designed home was being constructed with the plan to open later in 2019 when the famous SKIF festival will again be held here.

Catch bus 6 or 7, or trolleybus 10 or 11 from opp side of road.