Bring your passport with you to access this small but interesting museum, which recounts the history of St Petersburg's metro. Sadly there's no signage in English, so this is strictly for enthusiasts, but there are nice touches, such as a metro escalator taking you between floors and a metro car and cab you can enter to 'drive' your own train.
Metro Museum
St Petersburg
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
2.84 MILES
The Hermitage fully lives up to its sterling reputation. You can be absorbed by its treasures for days and still come out wanting more. The enormous…
12.19 MILES
The Grand Palace is an imposing building, although with just 30-something rooms, it is not nearly as large as your typical tsarist palace. From the start…
2.98 MILES
The east wing of this magnificent building, wrapping around the south of Dvortsovaya pl and designed by Carlo Rossi in the 1820s, marries restored…
12.34 MILES
One of the greatest attractions outside of St Petersburg is the jaw-dropping collection of gilded fountains, statue-lined lanes and picturesque canals…
2.56 MILES
This spectacular palace on the Moyka River has some of the best 19th-century interiors in the city, in addition to a fascinating and gruesome history. The…
16.99 MILES
The centrepiece of Tsarskoe Selo, created under Empresses Elizabeth and Catherine the Great between 1744 and 1796, is the vast baroque Catherine Palace,…
2.64 MILES
The Mariinsky Theatre has played a pivotal role in Russian ballet ever since it was built in 1859 and remains one of Russia's most loved and respected…
17.12 MILES
Around the Catherine Palace extends the lovely Catherine Park. The main entrance is on Sadovaya ul, next to the Palace Chapel. The park extends around the…
Nearby St Petersburg attractions
1. People’s Will D-2 Submarine Museum
1 MILES
The People’s Will (Narodovolets) D-2 Submarine was one of the first six diesel-fuelled submarines built in the Soviet Union and has been wonderfully…
2. Future Site of Kuryokhin Centre
1.07 MILES
For decades the Kuryokhin Centre, a hub for the contemporary arts, was based in a clapped-out but atmospheric old cinema here. At the time of research a…
3. City Electrical Transport Museum
1.15 MILES
A must-see if you love retro trams and trolleybuses. A handsome brick shed houses around 20 of these vehicles, both originals and replicas, that used to…
1.19 MILES
Located in the upper floors of the All-Russian Geological Science and Research Institute, this huge and lovingly maintained museum contains thousands of…
5. Erarta Museum of Contemporary Art
1.25 MILES
Erarta's superb hoard of 2800 pieces of Russian contemporary art trumps its somewhat far-flung location. Housed in an ingeniously converted neoclassical…
1.6 MILES
This compact contemporary art museum, with galleries on the 3rd and 4th floors, is worth visiting to see all kinds of visual art forms created by a group…
1.63 MILES
A leafy green park full of sports fields.
1.69 MILES
A huge leafy expanse on Krestovsky Island with ponds, walking paths and summertime food vendors.