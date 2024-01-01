Metro Museum

St Petersburg

Bring your passport with you to access this small but interesting museum, which recounts the history of St Petersburg's metro. Sadly there's no signage in English, so this is strictly for enthusiasts, but there are nice touches, such as a metro escalator taking you between floors and a metro car and cab you can enter to 'drive' your own train.

