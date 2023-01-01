New Jerusalem Museum

The huge 'new' New Jersalem Museum is a modern, state-of-the-art museum, located across the river from the eponymous monastery. Exhibits draw on the hundreds of thousands of items in the monastery collections, including weapons, icons and artwork from the 17th century to modern times. Highlights include personal items belonging to Patriarch Nikon, as well as 20th-century drawings and handicrafts from around the Moscow region.

The facility is huge, with plenty of room for temporary exhibits featuring contemporary and historic pieces. There is a cafe on site.