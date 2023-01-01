Boris Pasternak – poet, author of Doctor Zhivago and winner of the 1958 Nobel Prize for Literature – lived for a long time on Moscow’s southwestern outskirts, just 5km beyond the city’s outer ring road, where there is now the Pasternak House-Museum. Run by his descendents, it's an authentic glimpse into the life of the writer.

Frequent suburban trains go from Moscow’s Kievsky vokzal to Peredelkino (R60, 25 minutes) on the line to Kaluga-II station. From Peredelkino station, follow the path west along the train tracks past the cemetery (where Pasternak is buried) and over the bridge. After about 400m, ul Pavlenko is on the right-hand side.