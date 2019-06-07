Vorobyovy Gory Nature Preserve

Vorobyovy Gory, or Sparrow Hills, is the green hilly area south of the Moscow River, opposite the tip of the Khamovniki peninsula. This wooded hillside is a less developed, less crowded extension of Gorky Park and Neskuchny Garden. The paved path that originates near Gorky Park continues along the river for several kilometres, and bikes and skates are available to rent. Walking trails from the river bank wind up to Universitetskaya pl for a lookout.