Exposition of Military Equipment

Tucked into a corner of the vast Park Pobedy, this exhibition displays weapons and military equipment from the WWII era. There are plenty of Red Army tanks, armoured cars and self-propelled artillery, not to mention the famous Katyusha rocket launcher. You'll also see train cars, used by the civil engineering unit, fighter planes and navel destroyers.

In addition to Soviet weaponry, the exhibit includes equipment that was captured from Germany and Japan, and other equipment that was used by the Allies.