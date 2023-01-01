Church of the Intercession at Fili

West of the center, Fili is a residential neighbourhood that was once the estate of Lev Naryshkin (brother-in-law to Tsar Alexey Mikhailovich and uncle to Peter the Great). The story goes that Naryshkin’s brothers were killed in the Moscow uprising of 1682. In their honour, he constructed this spectacular church. A pink-brick wedding cake topped with gilded domes, it's an archetypal example of the architectural style that came to be known as Naryshkin baroque.

From the Fili metro station, walk two blocks north on Novozavodskaya ul.

