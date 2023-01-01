The Museum of the Great Patriotic War is the centrepiece of Park Pobedy (Victory Park). The massive museum has hundreds of exhibits, including dioramas of every major WWII battle the Russians fought in, as well as weapons, photographs, documents and other wartime memorabilia. The building also contains two impressive memorial rooms: the Hall of Glory honours the many heroes of the Soviet Union, while the moving Hall of Remembrance and Sorrow is hung with strings of glass-bead ‘teardrops’ in memory of the fallen.

Victory Park is a huge memorial complex celebrating the Great Patriotic War. The park includes endless fountains and monuments, the Memorial Synagogue at Poklonnaya Hill and the memorial Church of St George. The dominant monument is a 142m obelisk (every 10cm represents one day of the war).