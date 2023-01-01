Borodino Panorama

Following the vicious but inconclusive battle at Borodino in August 1812, Moscow’s defenders retreated along what is now Kutuzovsky pr, pursued by Napoleon’s Grand Army. This museum – located along the route – memorializes the event with a giant 360-degree painting by Franz Roubaud, 115m around and 15m high. Standing inside this tableau of bloodshed – complete with sound effects – is a powerful way to visualize the event. The museum also contains other artefacts and artwork related to the battle.

In honour of the 200th anniversary of the battle, the museum opened a two-room exhibit dedicated to 'Man & War'. It displays hundreds of items – including paintings, weapons and uniforms, with additional audio-visual effects.