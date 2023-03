In 1810, the wealthy Prince Nikolai Yusupov purchased this grand palace on the outskirts of Moscow, and turned it into a spectacular estate. Now his palace displays the paintings, furniture, sculptures, glass, tapestries and porcelain that Yusupov accumulated over the years. In summer, the estate is the exquisite setting for the popular Usadba Jazz Festival in June.

From Tushinskaya metro, take bus 541 or 549 or marshrutka (fixed-route minibus) 151 to Arkhangelskoe (R50, 30 minutes).