Tchaikovsky House-Museum

From 1885, composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky spent his summers in Klin, 75km northwest of Moscow. In a charming house on the edge of town, he wrote the Nutcracker and Sleeping Beauty, as well as his famous Pathétique Symphony No 6. After he died in 1893, the estate was converted into a museum. The house is maintained just as when Tchaikovsky lived here. You can peruse photographs and personal effects, but only special guests are allowed to play his grand piano.

Suburban trains from Moscow’s Leningradsky vokzal run to Klin (R180, one to 1½ hours) throughout the day. Most of these continue to Tver (R150, 45 minutes to one hour). From the station, take marshrutka 5 to Tchaikovsky’s estate.

Occasional concerts are held in the concert hall here.