11-Day Transylvania Tour from Bucharest

Day 1: Bucharest – Olt Valley – Cozia Monastery – SibiuThe bus that will lead you on the beautiful Olt Valley where you can admire Olt Gorges. A short stop at Cozia Monastery will recharge your battery. Enjoy lunch in the area and then continue your trip to Sibiu, one of the most picturesque towns in Romania. Accommodations and dinner at a 4 star hotel.Day 2: SibiuAfter breakfast, a local guide will take you on a walk through the old center of Sibiu to discover the beautiful multicultural heritage. Lunch will be at a traditional restaurant. In the afternoon will be at leisure to explore the city. Dinner will be served at the hotel.Day 3: Sibiu – Marginimea Sibiului – Alba IuliaPack your bags because after breakfast you will drive to Alba Iulia. On the road, you will taste delicious homemade cheese, palinca, cakes and syrups made from fruits grown in locals gardens in Marginimea Sibiului. Accommodations and dinner will be at a 3 star hotel in Alba Iulia.Day 4: Alba Iulia – Cluj NapocaYour next arrival city is Cluj Napoca, the European Youth Capital 2015. Since some claim that here lies the heart of Transylvania, take this opportunity to find out what that means. Lunch will be served in a restaurant and accommodations and dinner at a 4 star hotel in Cluj Napoca.Day 5: Cluj Napoca – Cheile Turzii – Salina Turda – Cluj NapocaBegin your day with breakfast at the hotel, putting you in a good mood to enter Turda Salt Mine. On your trip, you will enjoy beautiful Turda Gorges. Lunch on the spot and dinner at the hotel.Day 6: Cluj Napoca – Targu MuresLeaving Cluj Napoca, you will go to Targu Mures. Beautiful road trip. Lunch will be served in a traditional restaurant. After arriving in Targu Mures, enjoy a short city tour. Accommodations and dinner at a 4 star hotel in Targu Mures.Day 7: Targu Mures – Sighisoara – Biertan – BrasovEat well in the morning, a long and exciting day is in front of you. First of all, Sighisoara, after that the Fortified Church of Biertan and then Brasov. Don’t worry about lunch, you’ll have a pleasant surprise. Accommodation and dinner at a 5 star hotel in Brasov.Day 8: Brasov – Bran – Moeciu – BrasovRelaxing day with a short visit at Bran Castle. After that, we’ll have a traditional lunch in a sheepfold in Moeciu and free time in Brasov. Prepare for a magical dinner and learn some traditional folk dances at a famous restaurant in town.Day 9: Brasov – Busteni - Sinaia – BucharestAfter breakfast, take an easy walk out to Busteni, then head towards Sinaia, for visiting Peles Castle. Two castles deserve a royal lunch. Accommodation and dinner at a 4 star hotel in Bucharest.Day 10: BucharestWe propose an exquisite lunch and a very special dinner in the old center. But first, you will visit Bucharest and its main attractions. Free time after the city tour.Day 11: DepartAfter breakfast, your bus will guide you to the airport.