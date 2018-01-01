Welcome to Târgu Mureş
Full-Day Hiking Tour from Targu Mures
Escape the mundane for a day and go for a hike in the wild Calimani Mountains or the Gurghiu Mountains of Transylvania. The majestic mountains in this land of legends will have you experiencing the serene ancient forests of the region as well. These mountains are not the highest in Transylvania, but they are ones that preserve an untouched nature, wild and free, as the feeling you will get from hiking here, and besides, they host the biggest bear population in Europe. Visit the God's Chair or climb the Zaspas Peak, both offering some breathtaking views. Pick-up from your centrally located hotel and departure towards the Calimani Mountains. We will reach the starting point after 1,5 hours drive. The destination peak will be decided after speaking personally with you on the day and chosen according to skill level. On the way to the top we will have regular stops to ensure it is a relaxing hike. After the hike we will drive back to Targu Mures. Hiking equipment required: backpack, comfortable shoes or boots, waterproof clothing.Sandwiches & Beverages are excluded.
11-Day Transylvania Tour from Bucharest
Day 1: Bucharest – Olt Valley – Cozia Monastery – SibiuThe bus that will lead you on the beautiful Olt Valley where you can admire Olt Gorges. A short stop at Cozia Monastery will recharge your battery. Enjoy lunch in the area and then continue your trip to Sibiu, one of the most picturesque towns in Romania. Accommodations and dinner at a 4 star hotel.Day 2: SibiuAfter breakfast, a local guide will take you on a walk through the old center of Sibiu to discover the beautiful multicultural heritage. Lunch will be at a traditional restaurant. In the afternoon will be at leisure to explore the city. Dinner will be served at the hotel.Day 3: Sibiu – Marginimea Sibiului – Alba IuliaPack your bags because after breakfast you will drive to Alba Iulia. On the road, you will taste delicious homemade cheese, palinca, cakes and syrups made from fruits grown in locals gardens in Marginimea Sibiului. Accommodations and dinner will be at a 3 star hotel in Alba Iulia.Day 4: Alba Iulia – Cluj NapocaYour next arrival city is Cluj Napoca, the European Youth Capital 2015. Since some claim that here lies the heart of Transylvania, take this opportunity to find out what that means. Lunch will be served in a restaurant and accommodations and dinner at a 4 star hotel in Cluj Napoca.Day 5: Cluj Napoca – Cheile Turzii – Salina Turda – Cluj NapocaBegin your day with breakfast at the hotel, putting you in a good mood to enter Turda Salt Mine. On your trip, you will enjoy beautiful Turda Gorges. Lunch on the spot and dinner at the hotel.Day 6: Cluj Napoca – Targu MuresLeaving Cluj Napoca, you will go to Targu Mures. Beautiful road trip. Lunch will be served in a traditional restaurant. After arriving in Targu Mures, enjoy a short city tour. Accommodations and dinner at a 4 star hotel in Targu Mures.Day 7: Targu Mures – Sighisoara – Biertan – BrasovEat well in the morning, a long and exciting day is in front of you. First of all, Sighisoara, after that the Fortified Church of Biertan and then Brasov. Don’t worry about lunch, you’ll have a pleasant surprise. Accommodation and dinner at a 5 star hotel in Brasov.Day 8: Brasov – Bran – Moeciu – BrasovRelaxing day with a short visit at Bran Castle. After that, we’ll have a traditional lunch in a sheepfold in Moeciu and free time in Brasov. Prepare for a magical dinner and learn some traditional folk dances at a famous restaurant in town.Day 9: Brasov – Busteni - Sinaia – BucharestAfter breakfast, take an easy walk out to Busteni, then head towards Sinaia, for visiting Peles Castle. Two castles deserve a royal lunch. Accommodation and dinner at a 4 star hotel in Bucharest.Day 10: BucharestWe propose an exquisite lunch and a very special dinner in the old center. But first, you will visit Bucharest and its main attractions. Free time after the city tour.Day 11: DepartAfter breakfast, your bus will guide you to the airport.
Tirgu Mures Airport Private Arrival Transfer
Enter your details when you book and your transfer will be confirmed automatically. When you land in Tirgu Mures Airport, bypass the taxi lines, met your driver ( waiting for you with a name sign), show your confirmation voucher to him and then step inside your waiting vehicle to ride comfortably to your destination. Enjoy the private ride without worrying about taxi meters or getting lost.Your driver take you to the door of your destination, assist you with your bags and make sure everything is ok.This private transfer service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week,all around the year.
Targu Mures Dinner with Romanian Wine pairing in Transylvania
Located in the north-central part of Romania, Targu-Mures is in the centre of the historical region of Transylvania, which has always been a fertile soil for living legends. All myths to the contrary, first and foremost it is sublime wines that flow here. From grapes which draw into themselves the unique terroir of this region and deliver the raw material from which some wineries produce internationally renowned wines.Privo Restaurant is the place where you can relish your senses with exquisite, carefully selected dishes and drinks. The elegant ambience and culinary culture propose an international cuisine interpretation using the best ingredients, the local flavours, in a contemporary fashion.Make your own way to the refined location and prepare yourself for a unique experience. Taste a sublime selection of wines from some of Romania’s known areas and learn to identify the subtle differences between each variety. You can also take a sneak peak of our award-winning wine cellar where you can find more than 315 labels from all over the world. Configured in two volumes, with an entrance room for wine tasting and a room dedicated to long term storage and ageing, our wine cellar addresses those who search for an exclusive experience, professional tastings or the “connoisseurs”.4-COURSE TASTING MENU with ROMANIAN WINE PAIRINGTruffle foie gras parfait with onion chutney and sweet briocheGramma Feteasca Regala 2014Red beets marinated Gravlax with creamy goat cheese and green applesLacerta Fine Wine Green 2013Chardonnay & Rhein Riesling Argentinian beef medallion with pepper sauce, sweet potatoes and grilled tomatoesAurelia Visinescu Feteasca Neagra 2012IntermezzoSour cherry sorbet White chocolate mousse with passion fruitPrince Stirbey Tamaioasa Romaneasca Dulce 2013
Full-Day Caving Tour from Targu Mures
The cave is located in the Sureanu Mountains, in the Gradistea Muncelului National Park, close to the town of Ohaba-Ponor, in Hunedoara county. Its length is of 11 km, the temperature inside the cave varies between 8 and 10 degrees C, and the humidity here is of 99%. The cave is famed for hosting the most numerous hibernating bat colonies.Travelling from Targu-Mures, we will depart at 6.00 in the morning. The tour itself starts at 10.00, in the Ohaba – Ponor village. We will choose the neoprene clothing that will keep us warm during the traversing of the cave. We will wear helmets and caving coveralls.We will enter the cave at 11.00. The round-trip route through the cave will last 5 hours, in which time we will get to see the most beautiful parts of the said cave. The route is not a very difficult one per se, but you do need a good physical condition in order for it to be properly travelled.During the cave touring, we will follow a route of stunningly beautiful waterfalls, we will even swim a small lake of 5m in length. We will exit the cave after 5 hours and head back home.