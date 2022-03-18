This Unesco-protected church in the village of Arbore receives a fraction of the visitors of the other painted monasteries and hence feels more private…
Bucovina
Bucolic Bucovina is dotted with slant-roofed village houses and lovely groves of beech trees (indeed, the name 'Bucovina' derives from the ancient German and Slavic roots for beech). As in neighbouring Maramureș, across the mountains, you'll encounter old women in colourful traditional dress, fearless children riding bareback on horses, and enterprising locals scouring the forest for some truly massive mushrooms. It's an ornery place, and both public transport and foreign languages can be lacking, but Bucovina is nevertheless highly worthwhile for hill walks, cycling, rural idylls and, of course, taking in those unforgettably colourful monasteries.
- AArbore Monastery
This Unesco-protected church in the village of Arbore receives a fraction of the visitors of the other painted monasteries and hence feels more private…
- RRoyal Citadel
Suceava's rugged, abandoned 14th-century citadel has gotten a high-tech makeover, allowing visitors to scramble over the rocks and into the various…
- Voroneţ Monastery
Built in just three months and three weeks by Ştefan cel Mare following a key 1488 victory over the Turks, Voroneţ Monastery is the only painted monastery…
- SSuceviţa Monastery
Suceviţa Monastery (built 1582–1601) is the largest Bucovina monastery, and some regard it as the finest. It's perhaps best known for its exterior Ladder…
- MMoldoviţa Monastery
Built in 1532, Moldoviţa Monastery occupies a fortified quadrangular enclosure with tower, gates and well-tended lawns. The central painted church has…
- BBogdana Monastery
Rădăuţi is home to Moldavia's oldest church, the mid-14th-century Bogdana Monastery, built by Prince Bogdan I. The church also functions as a mausoleum…
- HHumor Monastery
Founded by Chancellor Theodor Bubuiog under Moldavian Prince Petru Rareş, Humor Monastery, built in 1530, is surrounded by ramparts, with a three-level…
- PPutna Monastery
Some 28km northwest of Rădăuţi, along a forested road dotted by traditional villages, Putna Monastery (1466–81) was built by Ştefan cel Mare, following…
- DDragomirna Monastery
About 10km north of Suceava in Mitocul Dragomirnei, the 60-nun-strong Dragomirna Monastery was founded between 1602 and 1609 by scholar, calligrapher,…
