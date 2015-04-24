8-Day Private Tour to Sibiu from Bucharest including Bran Castle and Brasov

Day 1Welcome to Romania! We will pick you up from the airport and transfer you to the hotel, where you will check in. Your experience in Romania starts with a city tour of Bucharest. Day 2In the morning, we will take a trip to two of Romania’s most important religious settlements, Curtea de Arges Monastery and Cozia Monastery. We will then leave for Sibiu, where we will take a city tour and discover its most important touristic attractions. Day 3Our day begins with a trip to Sibiel, the rural replica of Sibiu. Here, you will take a ride in a horse-drawn carriage, and you will get to experience the local life. We will then visit Alba Iulia, a city which is home to Romania’s largest fortification, the Alba Carolina Fortress. Next, we will visit the Turda Salt Mine, the most spectacular underground theme park in the world, carved in a salt mine with hundreds of meters of galleries. Our journey takes us to Cluj-Napoca, where we will spend the night.Day 4On the fourth day, we will take a city tour of Cluj-Napoca, a city dominated by Baroque architecture. We will then head North-West to Maramures, an „open-air museum”. We will start exploring this beautiful region in Breb, a village whose traditional houses and wooden church is included in the UNESCO Patrimony. Afterwards, we will visit the Merry Cemetery, and we will enjoy a traditional Romanian dinner and a folkloric show in Săpânța. Day 5Today we will continue exploring Maramureș with a visit to two of its Wooden Churches included in the UNESCO Patrimony: Poienile Izei and Bârsana. After our visit, we will enjoy some delicious local products before heading back to Transylvania.Day 6In the morning, we will head to the Bierțan Fortified Church, one of Transylvania’s most remarkable monastic settlements. Our tour continues with a visit to Sighișoara, the only medieval fortress within the UNESCO Patrimony that is still inhabited. Our day will end with a visit to the traditional villages of Saschiz and Viscri. Day 7The 7th day of our tour begins in the medieval city of Brașov, where we will visit its most popular attractions: The Black Church, the Rope Street, and the Council Square. We will then head to Bran in search of Dracula, at Bran Castle. In the second part of the day we will head for Azuga for a wine tasting session, and our day will end with a tour of the royal Peles Castle in Sinaia. Day 8Departure.