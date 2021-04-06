Machico

Madeira's first capital and the place where the first Portuguese landed to claim the island for the king back in Lisbon, Machico is Madeira's second "city" after Funchal. With its artificial beach, sprinkling of sights, busy shops, worthwhile restaurants and dramatic location wedged between two mountains, it's one of the most interesting places on the island and a great day trip from the capital.

Explore Machico

  • P

    Pico do Facho

    When you get bored of lying on Machico beach, the climb up to Pico do Facho that rises above the town to the north is a great way to spend an afternoon…

  • P

    Praia de Machico

    Madeira's best artificial beach is this gently sloping suntrap created with golden sand shipped in from Morocco and protected by two artificial breaks…

  • C

    Capela dos Milagres

    Machico has three churches but the most famous is the pretty little Miracles Chapel on the north side of the river. It was famously washed away in a flood…

  • F

    Forte de Nossa Senhora do Amparo

    The triangular, ochre fortress on the Machico seafront dates from 1706 and was built to protect the town from pirates. There's not much to see here save…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Machico.

  • See

    Pico do Facho

    When you get bored of lying on Machico beach, the climb up to Pico do Facho that rises above the town to the north is a great way to spend an afternoon…

  • See

    Praia de Machico

    Madeira's best artificial beach is this gently sloping suntrap created with golden sand shipped in from Morocco and protected by two artificial breaks…

  • See

    Capela dos Milagres

    Machico has three churches but the most famous is the pretty little Miracles Chapel on the north side of the river. It was famously washed away in a flood…

  • See

    Forte de Nossa Senhora do Amparo

    The triangular, ochre fortress on the Machico seafront dates from 1706 and was built to protect the town from pirates. There's not much to see here save…

  • See

    Igreja de Nossa Senhora da Conceição

    The main church in Machico is one of the island's largest, reflecting the town's erstwhile status as Madeira's capital. The musty, ancient-feeling…