Alto Alentejo
The northern half of the Alentejo is a medieval gem, with a scattering of walled fortress towns (such as Elvas and Estremoz) and remote clifftop castles (such as Marvão and Castelo de Vide). Only a handful of visitors to Alto Alentejo travel beyond Évora, so once outside the city you’ll see traditional life at its most authentic.
Explore Alto Alentejo
- Templo Romano
- Capela dos Ossos
One of Évora’s most popular sights is also one of its most chilling. The walls and columns of this mesmerising memento mori (reminder of death) are lined…
- Paço Ducal
The dukes of Bragança built their palace in the early 16th century when the fourth duke, Dom Jaime, grew tired of his uncomfortable hilltop castle. The…
- Cidade de Ammaia
This excellent little Roman museum lies between Castelo de Vide and Marvão in São Salvador de Aramenha. From São Salvador head 700m south along the…
- Cromeleque dos Almendres
Set within a beautiful landscape of olive and cork trees stands this huge, spectacular oval of standing stones, 15km west of Évora. It is the Iberian…
- Castelo
The formidable castle, built into the rock at the western end of the village, dates from the end of the 13th century, but most of what you see today was…
- Anta Grande do Zambujeiro
The Great Dolmen of Zambujeiro, 13km southwest of Évora, is Europe’s largest dolmen. Under a huge sheet-metal protective shelter in a field of wildflowers…
- SSé
Guarded by a pair of rose granite towers, Évora’s fortress-like medieval cathedral has fabulous cloisters and a museum jam-packed with ecclesiastical…
- MMuseu da Tapeçaria de Portalegre Guy Fino
If there’s one thing you must visit in Portalegre, it’s this splendid museum. Opened in 2001, it contains brilliant contemporary creations from Portalegre…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Alto Alentejo.
See
See
See
See
See
See
See
See
See
