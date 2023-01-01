Museum of the X Pavilion of the Warsaw Citadel

A wing of a former political prison in the Warsaw Citadel is now a fine museum. Cells are labelled with names of the more famous prisoners here, including Rosa Luxembourg and Józef Piłsudski, who did time in cell 25. Also on display are wonderful paintings by Alexander Sochaczewski (1843–1923), a former inmate who, along with 20,000 other anti-Russian insurgents, was transported to the labour camps of Siberia in 1866.

Sochaczewski's paintings, including the epic-scaled Pożegnanie Europy (Farewell to Europe), depict the suffering of his fellow prisoners.