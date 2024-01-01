Marie Skłodowska-Curie Monument

Warsaw

A contemporary statue of the Nobel Prize–winning and Warsaw-born scientist overlooks the Vistula, a river she described as 'so enchanting, that I cannot even begin to describe it'.

Steps lead down from the statue to the Multimedia Fountain.

1. St Mary's Church

0.03 MILES

Originally consecrated in 1411, St Mary's is one of Warsaw's few surviving examples of Gothic architecture. Over the centuries it has been demolished and…

2. St Kazimierz Church

0.07 MILES

Attached to a monastery of Benedictine nuns, this interesting 17th-century church is the work of prominent architect Tylman van Gameren. It has a fine…

3. Multimedia Fountain Park

0.07 MILES

Arrive early to grab a good spot from which to view the impressive multimedia sound, light and water fountain shows at this riverside park. From mid-May…

4. Mosaic House

0.18 MILES

Covering much of the end of the tenement building, this striking ceramic-tile mosaic, designed in 1956 by Zofia Czarnocka-Kowalska, combines classical…

5. Marie Skłodowska-Curie Museum

0.19 MILES

The first woman to win the Nobel Prize, Marie Curie was born in this building in 1867 and lived here for her first 19 years. It is now a small museum…

6. St Hyacinth's Church

0.2 MILES

Completed in 1639, St Hyacinth's was founded by the Dominican Order and adjoins Warsaw's largest monastery. Its architecture is a mixture of Renaissance…

7. Barbican

0.25 MILES

The red-brick Barbican, a semicircular defensive tower topped with a decorative Renaissance parapet, is part of the medieval fortifications surrounding…

8. Museum of Warsaw

0.3 MILES

Occupying 11 tenement houses on the north side of the Old Town Sq, this superb museum tells Warsaw's dramatic history in innovative ways. Start with the…