This sombre museum is devoted not only to the massacre of Polish military officers in the forests of Katyn in 1940, but also all Polish victims of Soviet aggression during WWII – some 300,000 nationals were deported, many never to return. The gripping displays take a forensic approach to the details: hire the excellent English audio guide (10zł) to make sense of them all.

The museum makes imaginative use of the brick structures and grounds of the Warsaw Citadel.