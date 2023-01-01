One of Warsaw's most pleasant residential areas, Żoliborz derives its name from joli bord, French for 'beautiful embankment'. During Russian Imperial rule, the Warsaw Citadel was built here, while later in the early 20th century, estates of neoclassical and modernist houses and apartment blocks sprung up for the city's intelligentsia and elites.

The area is a delightful one to explore on foot or bicycle and can easily be accessed by metro to Plac Wilsona, named after US President Woodrow Wilson (it's also one of the city's most impressively designed metro stations).