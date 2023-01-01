The city’s fascinating synagogue was built around 1620 and served as the Jewish community’s main house of worship until WWII, when it was shuttered by the Germans. The ceilings and design elements in the small main prayer room have been restored to their former opulence. A highlight of the exhibition is a gripping computer presentation on the history of the town’s Jewish community and its eventual destruction by the Germans. Special exhibitions highlight Jewish life in Zamość.

The booklet on sale about Zamość's Jewish culture through the years is a bargain at 7zł.