Museum of Zamość

Two of the row of iconic and colourful Armenian houses on the northeast side of the Rynek shelter the Zamość museum, with intriguing displays such as a scale model of the 16th-century town and a letter to Jan Zamoyski from his architect, Bernardo Morando, with a hand-drawn plan of the square and names of the original occupants of each building. Also on display are archaeological finds, such as Gothic treasures from cemeteries in the Hrubieszów Valley.

As these houses once belonged to Armenian merchants, you will find some distinctive and fanciful motifs on their facades.