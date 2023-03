This former gate into the Old Town is a partly ruined brick structure. After its construction in 1588 it was walled up in 1604 to commemorate a victorious event. Austrian Archduke Maximilian (a claimant to the Polish throne) was taken prisoner by Jan Zamoyski in the battle of Byczyna and triumphantly ‘escorted’ into the town through the gate. He is said to have been the last person to have walked through it. Today it's the summer beer garden Wrota Kultury.