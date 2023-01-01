The cathedral was built by Morando between 1587 and 1598 as a votive offering and mausoleum for the Zamoyskis. The exterior changed dramatically in the 19th century, but the interior has maintained many original features. Note the authentic Lublin Renaissance−style vault, the stone and stucco work, and the unusual arcaded organ loft. In the high altar is a stunning rococo silver tabernacle dating to 1745. Jan Zamoyski’s tomb is under the black marble in the chapel, at the head of the right-hand aisle.