Arsenal Museum

This museum of military hardware and the city's fortifications is housed in three separate areas along the city's western bastions. Start at the facility built into rebuilt Bastion III which has the ticket office. A model of the city comes to life with multimedia effects that dramatise the town's past. The second part is in the nearby 1820 Arsenal, which shows the life of the local defenders through the years, along with temporary exhibits.

The museum's third part is close to the other two sections and is a large skylit space built into the fortifications. It has 20th century military equipment.