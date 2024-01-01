Academy Zamoyski

Małopolska

LoginSave

The academy was founded in 1595 by Jan Zamoyski as the third Polish centre of higher education at the time – after universities in Kraków and Vilnius. For a time it attracted students from around Europe, but it fell into decline and was closed by the end of the 18th century. It has also served as a barracks. These days it's a high school.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Belzec, Poland - June 12, 2020: Belzec Nazi German extermination camp(official name SS-Sonderkommando Belzec or Dienststelle Belzec der Waffen SS).; Shutterstock ID 1780037492; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Bełżec Memorial

    25.52 MILES

    This subdued memorial and museum bears witness to the 600,000 Jews killed here in 1942 by the Nazis as part of their ‘Operation Reinhard’, the German plan…

  • Rynek Wielki

    Rynek Wielki

    0.1 MILES

    The Great Market Sq is the heart of Zamość's attractive Old Town. This impressive Italianate Renaissance square (exactly 100m by 100m) is dominated by the…

  • Arsenal Museum

    Arsenal Museum

    0.24 MILES

    This museum of military hardware and the city's fortifications is housed in three separate areas along the city's western bastions. Start at the facility…

  • Synagogue

    Synagogue

    0.1 MILES

    The city’s fascinating synagogue was built around 1620 and served as the Jewish community’s main house of worship until WWII, when it was shuttered by the…

  • Town Hall

    Town Hall

    0.06 MILES

    The town hall was built between 1639 and 1651, and features were added and extended over the years: its curving stairway came in 1768. Zamoyski didn’t…

  • Roztocze National Park

    Roztocze National Park

    14.75 MILES

    The park, which covers an area of 79 sq km, was a nature reserve for more than 350 years as part of the Zamoyski family estate. Today, it’s home to a…

  • Rotunda & Martyrdom Museum

    Rotunda & Martyrdom Museum

    0.57 MILES

    About 500m southwest of the Old Town is the Rotunda – a ring-shaped fort 54m in diameter surrounding a circular yard. The rotunda was built in the 1820s…

  • Museum of Zamość

    Museum of Zamość

    0.08 MILES

    Two of the row of iconic and colourful Armenian houses on the northeast side of the Rynek shelter the Zamość museum, with intriguing displays such as a…

View more attractions

Nearby Małopolska attractions

1. Town Hall

0.06 MILES

The town hall was built between 1639 and 1651, and features were added and extended over the years: its curving stairway came in 1768. Zamoyski didn’t…

2. Museum of Zamość

0.08 MILES

Two of the row of iconic and colourful Armenian houses on the northeast side of the Rynek shelter the Zamość museum, with intriguing displays such as a…

3. Old Lublin Gate

0.08 MILES

This former gate into the Old Town is a partly ruined brick structure. After its construction in 1588 it was walled up in 1604 to commemorate a victorious…

4. Synagogue

0.1 MILES

The city’s fascinating synagogue was built around 1620 and served as the Jewish community’s main house of worship until WWII, when it was shuttered by the…

5. Rynek Wielki

0.1 MILES

The Great Market Sq is the heart of Zamość's attractive Old Town. This impressive Italianate Renaissance square (exactly 100m by 100m) is dominated by the…

6. Bell Tower

0.13 MILES

You can climb this free-standing bell tower by the cathedral, though the terrace is not high enough to offer a bird’s-eye view of the Old Town. The…

7. Cathedral

0.15 MILES

The cathedral was built by Morando between 1587 and 1598 as a votive offering and mausoleum for the Zamoyskis. The exterior changed dramatically in the…

8. Zamoyski Palace

0.15 MILES

This former palace (closed to the public) was the main residence of Jan Zamoyski, and dates from 1586. It was built in accordance with Bernardo Morando’s…