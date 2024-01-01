The academy was founded in 1595 by Jan Zamoyski as the third Polish centre of higher education at the time – after universities in Kraków and Vilnius. For a time it attracted students from around Europe, but it fell into decline and was closed by the end of the 18th century. It has also served as a barracks. These days it's a high school.
Academy Zamoyski
Małopolska
